Netball NZ boss resigns after tumultuous year

Jennie Wyllie says she wants to spend more time with her family and look for new opportunities. Photo: Getty Images

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie has resigned.

Wyllie steps down after 16 years with the national organisation - having held the top gig since 2016 - to spend more time with her family and explore other opportunities.

‘‘It has been a privilege to work with such talented and passionate people and I am thankful for the opportunities and many memorable moments,’’ she said today.

‘‘There have also been challenges along the way, which come with any leadership role. Now it feels right to focus on my family and look ahead to new opportunities.’’

Those challenges included the Silver Ferns finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, changes to the domestic game - including the demise of the ANZ Championships and splitting domestically from Australia in 2016 - and battles for broadcast deals for the ANZ Premiership.

Wyllie has come under fire this year for her handling of the shock standing down of Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

Taurua was stood down less than two weeks before the opening test of the year against South Africa in September, with a divide between players and the renowned coach coming to light.

Taurua was later reinstated ‘‘effective immediately’’ - but does not actually rejoin the team until 2026.

Dame Noeline Taurua has been reinstated as Silver Ferns coach. Photo: RNZ

Under Wyllie’s leadership, the Silver Ferns won the 2019 World Cup, bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Constellation Cup victories in 2021 and 2024.

NNZ chairman Matt Whineray paid tribute to her.

‘‘Jennie has guided the organisation through significant change and challenge, and we wish her all the very best for the future.’’

Wyllie spent seven years at NNZ, including as the head of finance and services, before taking over as chief executive in 2016.

NNZ's David Cooper will be acting chief executive and the board will start the search for Wyllie’s replacement in the New Year.