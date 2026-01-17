Assistant gig for Milner-Olsen

Former Central Pulse midcourter Ngarama Milner-Olsen has been named as assistant coach of the New Zealand secondary school team.

She has coached Central Manawa in the National Netball League since 2023, when she was named coach of the year, and was head coach of the Aotearoa Maori Secondary School programme for the past three years. She joins head coach Jo Morrison and physiotherapist Kylie Cox to run three national development camps, which are now under way. — Allied Media