Man due in court after service station incident

Armed police were called to the Z service station on Wednesday night. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man charged after recent offences in the Otago coastal area is due in court on Friday, police say.

The 46-year-old was arrested in the Dunedin suburb of Brockville on Wednesday night, following a short-lived manhunt during which an officer fired a shot from a pistol at a Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The man has been described as a high-risk offender by police.

Superintendent Jason Guthrie, Southern District Commander, said in a statement tonight the man was arrested in Fraser’s Gully after earlier attempts to avoid police, during which an officer fired the shot.

No one was injured.

The man faces charges of assaulting police, failing to stop for police, driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, and driving while disqualified and was due in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow, Supt Guthrie said.

An investigation into the events of Wednesday is continuing.

- Allied Media