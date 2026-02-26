'Absolutely remarkable': Dunedin flat crush rescuer honoured for bravery

Not a day goes by where Samson Aruwa doesn't think about the night he desperately pulled trapped partygoers from a fatal pile-up at a Dunedin student flat.

University of Otago student Sophia Crestani died at the overcrowded party in October 2019, after which a Coroner found her death was a tragic, but likely preventable accident.

Mr Aruwa carried Ms Crestani from the pile and his actions that night likely saved many others from the same fate, a ceremony recognising his bravery heard today.

On the night of the party Mr Aruwa, a student at the time managed to free himself, and then took charge leading the effort of pulling trapped partygoers free.

Mr Aruwa, who was wearing a moon-boot at the time, repeatedly returned to assist others who were stuck and unable to escape, Comm Chambers said.

He was today presented with Certificate of Appreciation by Police Commissioner Richard Chambers less than 300 metres from the fatal flat party at ‘‘The Manor’’.

Sophia Crestani. Photo: Supplied

Comm Chambers said had it not been for Mr Aruwa, the tragedy would have been ‘‘so much worse’’.

‘‘To do what you did for all those that were tangled in what was an absolute mess that night was just absolutely remarkable.’’

He said New Zealand was incredibly lucky to now have Mr Aruwa working in the healthcare sector as a nurse.

‘‘The events of that night will go down in history as what a tragic set of circumstances they were — it could have been so much worse as well, had it not been for your courage, your selfless actions and your leadership.’’

Mr Aruwa said not a day went by where he did not think of what happened that night.

‘‘It’s an honour to receive the award... but it is a bit melancholy as well as there is a lot of tragedy surrounding it.’’

Years after the party, Mr Aruwa was still stopped and thanked by strangers who he pulled out of the pile-up.

He switched from studying physiotherapy to nursing, and it did play a small part in the switch.

‘‘My mum's a nurse, my wife's a nurse, and I've sort of grown up around a lot of nurses — but the thing that [gives] me... confidence was that I knew how I'd act in an emergency."

Sophia Crestani’s mother, Elspeth McMillan, said she would be forever thankful for the ‘‘dignity and respect’’ Mr Aruwa and others showed when they carried her daughter outside after the fatal pile-up.

She said the party was ‘‘a disaster waiting to happen.’’

‘‘Sadly for Sophia and her location to the side of the front door there was no room for her, and she was crushed to death — a terrible way and place to die.

‘‘But, I do believe that if it hadn't been for the actions and bravery of Samson, and those helping him, there would have been more fatalities and serious injuries... this award is justly deserved."

