Man sought over New Year's Day assault

Police want to identify this man. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

Police want the public’s help to identify a man linked to an assault in Queenstown on New Year's Day.

The incident took place in Ballarat St early on Thursday.

In a statement today, police appealed for the man, or members of the public who recognised him, to get in contact.

The incident took place early on Thursday. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

"If this is you, or you know who this man is, please update us through 105, either online or over the phone.

"Please use reference number 260101/7878."

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media