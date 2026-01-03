Saturday, 3 January 2026

Man sought over New Year's Day assault

    Police want to identify this man. PHOTO: NZ POLICE
    Police want the public’s help to identify a man linked to an assault in Queenstown on New Year's Day.

    The incident took place in Ballarat St early on Thursday.

    In a statement today, police appealed for the man, or members of the public who recognised him, to get in contact.

    The incident took place early on Thursday. PHOTO: NZ POLICE
    "If this is you, or you know who this man is, please update us through 105, either online or over the phone.

    "Please use reference number 260101/7878."

    Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

    - Allied Media 

     

