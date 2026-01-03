Man sought over New Year's Day assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police want the public’s help to identify a man linked to an assault in Queenstown on New Year's Day.
The incident took place in Ballarat St early on Thursday.
In a statement today, police appealed for the man, or members of the public who recognised him, to get in contact.
"If this is you, or you know who this man is, please update us through 105, either online or over the phone.
"Please use reference number 260101/7878."
Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
