Grinch tourists nick Octagon Xmas tree baubles

The tourists were busted after relieving the city’s Christmas tree of some of its baubles. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin's festive spirit was almost robbed in the dead of night when a crew of French tourists tried to take off with the city’s Christmas tree baubles.

The four French nationals, aged between 21 and 23-years-old, were in the Octagon at 2.30am this morning when they decided to relieve the city’s Christmas tree of some of its baubles, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

They then proceeded to play football with the pilfered decorations.

Police were called and tracked the group to nearby Filleul St.

The group still had ‘‘a couple’’ of the decorations in their possession.

The French tourists dropped the baubles to the ground and police were able to recover them.

Police were following up and checking whether the group caused any damage to the tree, Snr Sgt Bond said.

