One hurt as car and tractor collide in Oamaru

One person was hurt when a car tangled with a tractor in Oamaru this afternoon.
Police were called to SH 1 Thames Highway in Oamaru following a tractor crashing with a car around 1.20pm.
‘‘Moderate injuries were reported to one person and ambulance services responded at the scene, taking them to hospital,’’ a police spokesperson said.
‘‘The road was blocked for a little while but cleared with free flowing traffic around 2pm.’’