Wednesday, 17 December 2025

One hurt as car and tractor collide in Oamaru

    By Andrew Ashton
    Photo: Andrew Ashton
    One person was hurt when a car tangled with a tractor in Oamaru this afternoon.

    Police were called to SH 1 Thames Highway in Oamaru following a tractor crashing with a car around 1.20pm.

    ‘‘Moderate injuries were reported to one person and ambulance services responded at the scene, taking them to hospital,’’ a police spokesperson said.

    ‘‘The road was blocked for a little while but cleared with free flowing traffic around 2pm.’’ 