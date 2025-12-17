One hurt as car and tractor collide in Oamaru

Photo: Andrew Ashton

One person was hurt when a car tangled with a tractor in Oamaru this afternoon.

Police were called to SH 1 Thames Highway in Oamaru following a tractor crashing with a car around 1.20pm.

‘‘Moderate injuries were reported to one person and ambulance services responded at the scene, taking them to hospital,’’ a police spokesperson said.

‘‘The road was blocked for a little while but cleared with free flowing traffic around 2pm.’’