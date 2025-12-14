Sunday, 14 December 2025

Dancers wow with moves

    By Jules Chin
    Clara’s brother Fritz played by Merike La Grange with one of the Boys, Rory Arthur, 6, and the...
    Ballerina Dolls Tilly Connolly (left) and Ain Shin, both 16.
    Clara’s mother played by Sophie Braid, 17, her father played by Bella Moriarty, 18, and brother...
    Dancers (from left) Annabell Wilson, 8, Octavia Clarke, 8, and Sadie Williamson, 6.
    Clara played by dancer Olive Haywood, 18, and Drosselmeyer played by Jemima Riley-Duddin, 16,...
    The Victoria Cooper Academy of Dance performers leaped and waltzed across the stage last Sunday in two sold-out sessions of The Nutcracker at the Waitaki Boys’ High School auditorium.

    The two-act classical ballet by Tchaikovsky, set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child's imagination, featuring a Nutcracker doll, was received well by the packed audiences.

    Academy founder and leader Victoria Cooper said she was impressed with the dancers whose ages ranged from 2 to 71.

    "Both performances were really, really good. It just blew me away," she said.

    The academy dancers rehearsed for up to eight weeks for the show, with choreography by Victoria Cooper and Alissa Anderson, stage management by Bella Hubber and Claire Muir, props by Tevita Leo, Rio Pringle and Pyper McNamara, lighting by Elizabeth Plieger, sound by Catriona Schoneveld, puppet design by Kelly Currie, costumes by Linda Cooper and Hila’atu Leo, props by Lawrie Cooper and tech by Callum Snow.

     

