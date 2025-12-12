Longtime WBHS music teacher bows out

Stephen Hinds is retiring from teaching after 38 years at Waitaki Boys’ High School. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Stephen Hinds has been fostering a love for music at Waitaki Boys’ High School for nearly four decades.

The longtime music teacher retired earlier this week after 38 years at the Oamaru school.

Former students were among the performers at a concert held on Tuesday night as a send-off to Mr Hinds.

The school also named its music room after him to commemorate his years of service to Waitaki Boys’.

The music department at the school was very modest when Mr Hinds first began teaching.

"It was starting from scratch, basically," he said.

"There was nothing happening. Unfortunately there was no choirs, no bands, no orchestra, no nothing.

"The school has very kindly helped me resource the place.

"There were no keyboards, no guitars, no amps, no drums, so they’ve all been put in now."

Not only was the music department better resourced, but participation was improved greatly as well.

"The practice rooms we have, they’re full every lunch time and interval with kids playing instruments."

Mr Hinds had taught in Hamilton and Masterton, for two years at each, before arriving in Oamaru.

He described his first few days at Waitaki Boys’ as frantic and scary.

"They hadn’t had a music teacher for 18 months and it was quite a challenge walking into the classroom for the first time.

"But the boys, even then, made you feel very, very welcome."

He said he had loved being able help the students along their musical journey.

"It’s just a great place to be.

"The students here are marvellous. They’re very positive about music and I hope that continues.

"It’s very rewarding to see and to hear what they can do as they get more and more confident.

"Some of them come in having learnt [an instrument] already, some of them ... they start right at year 9 and by year 13 they’re pretty good."

While it was scary to be finally leaving, he felt it was the right time.

"It is time to leave. It’s time for somebody else to take over and build upon it and make the place even better."

Mr Hinds had been involved in "17 or 18" school productions that were held every two years.

He loved the first two productions the school put on — Fiddler on the Roof and HMS Pinafore — and also said this year’s production of The Addams Family was one of his favourites.

No slouch of a musician himself, Mr Hinds plays the piano and pipe organ and also "dabbles in a few other things".

Waitaki Boys’ High School rector Darryl Paterson said Mr Hinds’ impact on the school was on full display at the concert on Tuesday night..

"There were old boys from throughout those 38 years who performed.

"It was just quite humbling to appreciate that Stephen taught those guys, taught them the skills that forged their music careers.

"He’s been amazing for the school."

