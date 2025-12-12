Easier pronunciation preferred

Pipers of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ band, visiting Dunedin for the exhibition, proudly sport their sporrans. — Otago Witness, 10.11.1925

Fearless social worker

If we are to choose between "spleuchan " and "sporran," I prefer "sporran." In " spleuchan " is a Gaelic guttural to which Otago of the second generation will not do justice. Both words mean a pouch — a pouch which might carry money, as well as tobacco and other personal commodities. — by ‘Civis’

The death occurred yesterday morning of Mrs Margaret Ann Jackson, who was widely known as one of Dunedin’s most prominent social workers. Mrs Jackson was the second daughter of Mr and Mrs Richard East, of Frederick street, Dunedin, and was born in Auckland during the Maori War. She went to Great Britain with her parents in early childhood, and returned when nine years of age, settling in Dunedin, where she resided for the rest of her life. For 53 years she was connected with the St Vincent de Paul Society, of which she was president for 27 years. She was also official prison visitor for that institution. Mrs Jackson was a member of the committee of the Royal Society of New Zealand for the Health of Women and Children. About 15 years ago she was appointed a member of the Advisory Committee in connection with the management of the Hospital, and 12 years ago was one of the first women elected to the Otago Hospital and Charitable Aid Board.

For the fallen of her sex she displayed a particularly kindly consideration, and that many have returned to respectability was due solely to the efforts of the deceased lady. In this class of rescue work she displayed a wonderful fearlessness, and fearlessly and courageously entered places of evil repute in search of some fallen one. The drunken husband or the wifebeater had no terror for her, and in some of these cases her help was called in preference to that of the police.

Harbour Board spending spree

A special meeting of the Otago Harbour Board was held last evening to consider a financial minute by the chairman in regard to a comprehensive scheme for the betterment of the harbour.

The Chairman, in committee, moved that the carrying out of works scheduled hereunder be approved and adopted:

Acquisition of dredging plant £125,000

Reinstatement of North Spit mole £110,030

Railway connection with Victoria wharf £7000

Harbour warehouse £25,000

Renewal Birch street wharf £35,000

Finishing Leith canal £6000

Extension Victoria wharf and necessary dredging £20,000

New shed, Rattray street wharf, and cargo handling appliances £22,000

Total £350,000

Provided that the loan empowering legislation for £550,000 and the necessary finances are satisfactorily arranged.

The motion was carried without dissent. — ODT, 12.12.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden