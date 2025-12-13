British troops to leave German city

British troops in Cologne, Germany, parade before marching to the station to embark for Wiesbaden in the evacuation from Cologne prior to the signing of the Locarno Treaties. — Otago Witness, 2.2.1926

Year-long celebration concluded

Berlin, December 11: Herr Solmann, a Socialist member of the Reichstag, praises the conduct of the British troops in Cologne. He says that neither their officers nor the men lorded it over the civilians, and were always chivalrous to the women. Any lack of chivalry was due to the Germans’ bad example. The majority will leave Cologne before Christmas, and the evacuation will be complete before January 31.

The jubilee of the Forbury School was celebrated by present-day scholars at Tahuna Park on Saturday afternoon. The stormy weather partially spoiled the enjoyment of the children, as part of the time they were compelled to shelter in the grand stand, and although it was intended to hold sports and games until 5 o’clock, the weather forced a much earlier closing. About 700 school children, the teaching staff, the school committee, and about 50 parents were present. Each child was given a bag containing chocolate and fruit. Saturday’s outing was the concluding function of a series which has been held to mark the fiftieth birthday of the Forbury School.

Dogs’ suffering unnecessary

The National Canine Defence League recently called attention to the great suffering caused by making dogs follow trams, omnibuses and bicycles or motorcars. It overtaxes their hearts, and all their powers. Many drop utterly exhausted. It is distressing to see a dog, panting as if its body must burst, overcome by heat and suffocated by dust, labouring painfully after a fast vehicle, bravely straining every nerve to keep up and not lose sight of it, confused and frightened by the medley of traffic, every instant in danger of becoming lost, and in imminent danger of death. Dogs are absolutely faithful, and will follow their masters anywhere: but they should not be subjected to these very severe and unnecessary ordeals.

Thunderstorm strikes

A thunderstorm passed over the city about 2pm on Saturday. The storm was particularly severe at Anderson’s Bay, where a cow was struck and killed by lightning and a pinus insignis tree was split and set on fire. The tree was still smouldering last evening.

Breakfast of champions

Does your family turn upon you a lacklustre eye these mornings when the sun is up so much earlier than they, even though the breakfast-table is set daintily out on the verandah or in the cool shade of a spreading tree? Do the younger members look dissatisfied as their favourite cereal appears before them with sugar and hot milk in attendance? Does your husband turn away from the coloured dishes and say plaintively: "Only a little toast this morning, thank you," and sip his steaming coffee without enjoyment? If all or any of these things depress the busy housewife during these December days, let her vary the breakfast menu with some of these items: Grape fruit, halved and sprinkled with caster sugar and a very little crushed ice. Slices of fresh pineapple or melon or peeled and quartered oranges served in the same way. Cereals, over which hot fruit juice has been poured the night before, served off the ice. Half a cold hard-boiled egg, put in the centre of a plate with cool green lettuce leaves raying out from it, giving the effect of a water lily in its bed. Let the toast be thin and just lightly browned. Serve the butter in little pats and keep it cool.

— ODT, 14.12.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden