Seafarer lost off Sydney

Chillagoe (left) and Suva, ships damaged in a collision outside Sydney Harbour on December 7, 1925. — Otago Witness, 29.12.1925

Sydney, December 8: The passenger steamer Suva, 2229 tons, and the cargo carrier Chillagoe, 1495 tons, collided four miles off Sydney Heads.

Both vessels were seriously damaged. One member of the Suva’s crew was lost overboard and, though lighted buoys were launched, no trace of the missing man was found. The Chillagoe was beached in the harbour, and the Suva, which was bound for Melbourne with a full passenger list, was compelled to return with badly smashed bows.

The cause of the collision is a mystery, as the vessels, which were sighted from the signal station, appeared to have had plenty of sea room. When the crash occurred most of the crew of the Chillagoe were below, and only 8 feet away from where the bows of the Suva tore a gaping hole in her side below the water-line. Water poured in, and the boats were launched, but an examination showed that the damage was not serious enough to warrant abandoning the ship.

The first indication of the collision was received at the signal station from the Suva, which signalled that she had been in collision with the Chillagoe. The Suva then stood by, and the men were ordered to their boat stations. It was while swinging out one of the boats that the seaman (William Doyle, of Sydney) fell overboard. His cries could be heard in the darkness, but the search was unavailing.

Their sound is gone out

The Christmas season would seem incomplete without a programme of the "Messiah," in fact it is generally the rendition of this work that brings home to the man in the street that the annual period of goodwill is close at hand. Handel’s evergreen composition was given last night in the Exhibition Festival Hall. The choir was composed of the Dunedin Choral Society and Dunedin Male Choir, and was some 200 strong. Dr V.E. Galway was in charge of the performance. The soloists were Madame Winnie Fraser (soprano), Madame Irene Ainsley (alto), Mr Arthur Jordan (tenor), and Mr Harison Cook (bass). The performance was an unqualified success, soloists, players, and chorus together were beautifully within the words of the music. The spacious hall was crowded with a capacity audience, and the applause was frequent and sustained. The audience left no possible doubt as to their pleasure and appreciation.

Car found after disappearance

On a recent moonlight night, a motor car mysteriously disappeared from the motor shed of Mr Adam Paterson, storekeeper, Port Molyneux. The car was placed in the shed on the Saturday night, and on the Sunday morning it was missing. On Monday morning of last week, it was discovered in the yard of a Balclutha garage. The car was recognised by the garage proprietor, and the information was telephoned to the owner. The car was somewhat knocked about, and was covered with beach sand, indicating that whoever had been "joyriding" had taken in Molyneux Beach in the moonlight tour. The car also bore evidence that a bicycle had been stowed in the back seat and suggested that whoever had stolen it had probably journeyed from Balclutha on the bicycle, had then lifted the car, and indulged in "joyriding" on the beach afterwards, and leaving the car in the first garage yard available on reaching Balclutha.

Busy wharves face labour shortage

Practically every berth at the Dunedin wharves was occupied yesterday by overseas and coastal shipping. The port in fact has not presented such a busy appearance for many weeks past. The Port Chalmers wharves also presented a very busy appearance and there was a general shortage of labour. With 11 vessels at the various wharves in the upper and lower harbour, there was not sufficient labour available to work all the ships.

— ODT, 9.12.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)