Adventure beckons after 44 years at firm

Keith Fearn has spent the past 44 years working for the same Dunedin-based accounting firm. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He might have worked for Moore Markhams in Dunedin for 44 years but Keith Fearn will only get to spend two days in the accounting firm’s new premises next week.

Mr Fearn’s last day is Thursday, which coincides with the firm moving into new premises next door, the former ACC building, on the corner of Clark and Maclaggan Sts.

He was the only employee who had worked at all three of the firm’s locations in the city, originally starting work in the Queens Building.

Born and raised in Dunedin, Mr Fearn, 68, was good at maths and book-keeping at school.

His first job was as a clerk with the New Zealand Dairy Board, recording the likes of cheese and butter shipments.

From there, he moved to accounting firm Thompson, Lang, Ellis and Gardner for three years before joining Clarke Craw — which went through various iterations to now be Moore Markhams — in 1981.

Asked if he ever intended to stay so long in the one firm, Mr Fearn said a very definite no.

But the bosses were good, the work was varied and every client was different.

"It’s just been a good session," he said.

He had seen various directors come and go and quipped he even remembered one of the current directors Charles Craw, 42, being born.

His latest role was quality control, checking all final printed accounts and tax returns before they went out the door.

It was a very different time from when he first started and manual sets of accounts were hand-written and posted.

The biggest changes during his career had been computerisation, legislative changes and things like foreign investment funds being introduced and KiwiSaver.

Mr Fearn admitted retirement would be a strange feeling.

He would miss getting up in the morning and going to work.

He would also miss his colleagues and the firm’s directors.

But adventure was also beckoning.

He was looking forward to exploring New Zealand in his new motor home, and going on trips with the Southern Mustang Club.

He also had a few jobs to do around his home.

Charles Craw said Mr Fearn was obviously a very loyal employee and he brought experience that could not be replaced.

