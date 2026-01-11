Two arrested as cops called to Dunedin fast-food carpark

A man is led away by police. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Emergency services rushed to a Dunedin fast-food carpark this evening after a member of the public raised the alarm about three non-responsive people in a car.

Three police cars and two ambulances and another St John vehicle descended on the carpark, outside the Subway and Dominos restaurants about 5.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said "three people were found in a vehicle and weren’t responding to a concerned passerby, who called emergency services".

Two people were subsequently arrested.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Bruce Munro

A witness said a woman and a man appeared to be being interviewed by police.

Other officers were searching a silver car parked in the car park.

No-one had been taken away in the ambulances.

