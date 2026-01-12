Fresh off call-up, Duffy bringing firepower home

Jacob Duffy in action for Otago at the University Oval last January. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Strike man Jacob Duffy will be back at his favourite ground this afternoon.

Fresh off being called up for his maiden T20 World Cup with the Black Caps, the seamer will pull on the blue and gold for the Volts’ clash against the Auckland Aces at the University Oval.

He adds some firepower to a bowling attack that helped the Volts secure a six-wicket win over the Wellington Firebirds last week.

Jack Boyle smacked 71 runs off 47 balls and Llew Johnson added a composed 36 to combine for the Volts’ highest fourth-wicket partnership against the Firebirds.

They will need all that — and more — when they come up against the Aces, who secured an 88-run victory over the Volts last week.

Andrew Hazeldine drops out of the squad to make way for Duffy, while spinner Zac Cumming remains after impressing with one for 17 on debut.

Max Chu will remain as captain with Luke Georgeson sidelined.

The Sparks will be looking to bounce back after a six-wicket loss to the Blaze last week.

Caitlin Blakely top-scored with 36 runs, while English import Eva Gray took two for 35.

Anika Todd could be in line for her Super Smash debut after being named in the Sparks squad.

It is the first time T20 has graced Dunedin this season — the Volts and Sparks played their opening home games in Alexandra before hitting the road — and the competition has reached the halfway mark.

The Volts sit third in the men’s ladder, and the Sparks are fifth on the women’s table.

The Hearts are fresh off a big 80-run victory over the Canterbury Magicians in Christchurch on Saturday.

Brooke Halliday notched 62 runs off 47 balls for her maiden T20 half-century to help the Hearts finish on 171 for six.

Izzy Sharp (42) was the best for Canterbury, who crumbled for 91.

Molly Penfold was sensational, producing a double-wicket maiden with figures of three for 20, and Ayaan Lambat took two for six, including a wicket maiden.

In the men’s game, the Canterbury Kings had a 17-run win over the Aces.

Tom Latham (55) and Matt Boyle (52) produced quality batting efforts to power Canterbury to 216 for six at the end of their innings.

Bevon Jacobs (88 off 45) and Cam Fletcher (80 off 50) almost got the visitors home.

Yesterday, the Blaze held on to beat the Northern Brave three runs in extremely windy Wellington conditions.

Blaze captain Jess Kerr smacked 53 off 31 balls and spinner Xara Jetly took three for 40.

Brave batter Eve Wolland led her side with 69 runs off 48 balls.

In the men’s game, Katene Clarke (54 off 27) and Brett Hampton (65 off 31) combined for an opening 121 run partnership to steer the Brave to a six-wicket win against the Firebirds.

Firebirds seamer Ben Sears took three for 44 in his quest to defend his team’s 185 total.

Firebirds Black Caps Tim Robinson (65 off 47) and Tom Blundell (73 off 41) helped their team to 185 for seven at the end of the first innings.

Brave seamer Scott Kuggeleijn took three for 28.

Super Smash

University Oval, today

Sparks v Hearts, 12.40pm

Volts v Aces, 4.25pm