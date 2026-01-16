Milford remains inviolate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There should be ground for general satisfaction in the prospect of the manufacture of nitrates being carried on in this country otherwise than at the cost of the destruction or deterioration of famous scenic resorts. — editorial
Long queues for steamer tickets
Crowds of visitors to the city and the Exhibition continue to congregate at the Union Steam Ship Co’s office at all hours each day. Throughout this week men and women, from distant cities and towns, have stood five and six deep at the passenger counter waiting patiently for their turn, to book a return passage by the Lyttelton-Wellington ferry steamers. The rush has been so great at certain hours that many people have had to settle down to a long wait, while the overtaxed passenger booking staff thumbed the berthage plans and filled in tickets by the score. The long wait has been tiresome to many elderly folk. Some of these have been seen resting their wearied feet and limbs by sitting on the stairs leading from the company’s main office to the second storey. One tired-looking middle-aged woman was heard to remark that it would be a good plan if the company placed a number of seats or chairs around the office while the present rush of travellers exists. If this were carried into effect, it would be much appreciated. — ODT, 16.1.1926