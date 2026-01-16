Milford remains inviolate

Mitre Peak, Milford Sound. — Otago Witness, 6.10.1925

A few months ago there was a vigorous local discussion over a proposal to establish works at Bowen Falls, Milford Sound, for the extraction of nitrates from the air. A strong objection was expressed to any interference with a scenic asset on the ground that it was desirable that it should be beyond the reach of commercialisation. The objectors will be pleased to learn that the Government, to which the company interested in the undertaking had to look for a license to utilise the Falls for the purpose indicated, has definitely declined to agree to the proposal. This means that the Bowen Falls are to remain inviolate and that the area contiguous to them is to remain unadorned by man’s handiwork in the shape of power-house, factory and dwellings for employees. It is the more satisfactory that the glories of Milford are not to be chastened by the invasion which the establishment of a commercial enterprise in that locality would represent, since the Government’s decision will apparently not have the effect that the nitrates manufacturing project will have to be abandoned. It has been represented that the project contains all the potentialities for the establishment of a valuable industry, and undoubtedly there is business acumen behind it. It was our previously expressed view that, as the Bowen Falls do not constitute the only suitable site available, the company would do well to look for an alternative sphere of operations.

There should be ground for general satisfaction in the prospect of the manufacture of nitrates being carried on in this country otherwise than at the cost of the destruction or deterioration of famous scenic resorts. — editorial

Long queues for steamer tickets

Crowds of visitors to the city and the Exhibition continue to congregate at the Union Steam Ship Co’s office at all hours each day. Throughout this week men and women, from distant cities and towns, have stood five and six deep at the passenger counter waiting patiently for their turn, to book a return passage by the Lyttelton-Wellington ferry steamers. The rush has been so great at certain hours that many people have had to settle down to a long wait, while the overtaxed passenger booking staff thumbed the berthage plans and filled in tickets by the score. The long wait has been tiresome to many elderly folk. Some of these have been seen resting their wearied feet and limbs by sitting on the stairs leading from the company’s main office to the second storey. One tired-looking middle-aged woman was heard to remark that it would be a good plan if the company placed a number of seats or chairs around the office while the present rush of travellers exists. If this were carried into effect, it would be much appreciated. — ODT, 16.1.1926