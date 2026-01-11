Tenant evicted from apartment after parties and police callouts

Parties, loud music, graffiti and a woman scaling the side of a building to escape an alleged domestic violence situation have seen a tenant chucked out of her apartment. Photo: Getty Images

Parties, loud music, graffiti and a woman scaling the side of a building to escape an alleged domestic violence situation have seen a tenant chucked out of her apartment.

The eviction followed a warning from the Tenancy Tribunal just four months before and a flood of complaints from others living in the building.

Rosie Elaine Palmer rented a unit in the boutique apartments, The Cube, on Beach Rd in downtown Auckland.

In July 2025, she was warned by the Tenancy Tribunal in an order following noise complaints that, if the landlord brought another claim, termination was likely.

Then, on 7 November, Palmer hosted a birthday party and within two hours, police arrived and arrested two of her guests for parole violations.

That day, several neighbours had complained about loud music, offensive language, intoxicated people and one person parking a motorcycle inside the apartment block.

The neighbours were reportedly so distressed that they requested security guards in the building for the weekend.

Following another application to the Tenancy Tribunal by the landlord Edward Meili, a hearing was held, which Palmer did not attend.

However, she did tell Meili that there had been no loud music playing during the birthday party, that only eight people attended and she did not understand why the police were called.

In a recently released decision, tenancy adjudicator Michelle Pollack found Palmer's version of events did not match the police report filed.

According to the decision, two weeks after the party, two of Palmer's guests were arguing on her patio.

Neighbours witnessed and filmed a distressed woman escaping a man by climbing over the balcony, and scaling the side of the building to reach the front.

They stated the woman was "super high" and "almost fell".

The police were called again and the man was taken into custody.

Two other incidents were also reported to the landlord, including one of Palmer's guests graffitiing the inside of the building and another bringing a dog into the apartment.

In the decision, Pollack ruled that Palmer's continued breaches were not capable of remedy.

She wrote that Palmer had done nothing to ensure her guests did not engage in antisocial conduct and behaviours that were "worrying, distressing and concerning" to others in the neighbourhood and the apartment building.

Palmer also allowed her guests to engage in conduct that resulted in police attending on a frequent enough basis, and that her neighbours felt "afraid and harassed" by incidents such as the balcony event, Pollack said.

Pollack also noted the neighbours were afraid to continue living in the complex and was satisfied that the continued breaches were intentional.

Palmer's tenancy was terminated and she was ordered to pay $3263 in costs to the body corporate.

Meili owns and manages several apartments in the Auckland CBD, and told NZME the industry had changed over his career.

He believed more people were vacating apartments in the CBD to either leave the country or move to more "serene areas".

"I work in the CBD and must walk past at least 50-60 homeless people a day," he said. "I shudder to think what cruise tourists think."

Meili said he had advertised the apartment for a month with no interest, when Palmer contacted him and said she could move in the next day.

He said she came with references, which he checked, and that her rent was always paid on time, but the complaints soon began rolling in.

When Palmer moved out, he alleged damage to the apartment worth thousands of dollars was left behind.

Meili was not hopeful that any funds would be recovered from Palmer.

He said he always tried to be a good landlord and had one simple message to others out there.

"Good people are hard to find, so cherish them."