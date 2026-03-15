Crash closes SH8 at Lindis Pass

State Highway 8 at Lindis Pass is closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

In a statement, police said they were called to the two-vehicle crash, near the Lindis Pass viewpoint, at about 12.20pm.

Initial indications suggest there are injuries, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were in attendance.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH8 was closed between Omarama and Tarras.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route if possible or delay their journey.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.