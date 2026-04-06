Ambulances operating as normal in wake of fuel crisis, for now

Photo: NZ Herald/file

Hato Hone St John says it is still able to operate as usual, despite some ambulance crews reporting occasional problems getting diesel.

Paramedics have been making sure the service's 629 ambulances are topped up at the end of each shift whenever fuel drops below three-quarters of a tank.

Some petrol stations have been running out of fuel as the conflict in the Middle East drives up prices.

Deputy chief executive Cameron Brill said they should fill up in main centres rather than rely on provincial petrol stations.

He said the government's National Fuel Plan ensured St John services would have prioritised access to fuel supplies if things become tight.

Paramedics were keeping ambulance fuel tanks topped up in case there were localised fuel shortages.

Shortages were flagged with management.

Last month, the service reported a 30% rise in fuel costs.