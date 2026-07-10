Shellfish biotoxin alert for Marlborough Sounds

Image: MPI

People are being warned not to collect or consume shellfish from parts of Marlborough Sounds as they may contain toxins.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) has issued a warning asking people not to gather from the Tennyson Inlet and Fitzroy Bay areas.

NZFS acting deputy director-general Mike Inglis said routine tests on mussels from Canoe Bay had come back with levels of levels of paralytic shellfish toxin over the safe limit.

"Please do not gather and eat shellfish from this area because anyone doing so could get sick. Affected shellfish include bivalve shellfish such as mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles and scallops, as well as pūpū (cat's eyes) and Cook's turban.

"It's important to note that cooking does not remove the toxin, so shellfish from this area should not be eaten."

NZFS had been monitoring an algal bloom of Gymnodinium catenatum in this region which is a type of algae that produces a dangerous toxin.

It said when shellfish filter-feed, these toxins can accumulate in their gut and flesh and generally, the more algae in the water, the more toxic the shellfish get.

"NZFS is monitoring shellfish in the region and will notify the public of any changes to the situation," Inglis said.

NZFS said pāua, crab and crayfish can still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed before to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed, its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Kina and finfish were not affected by warning, but NZFS advised gutting the fish and discarding the liver before cooking.

NZFS also advised that the symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning often appear within 10 minutes to three hours of eating and may include:

numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, hands, and feet

difficulty swallowing or breathing

dizziness and headache

nausea and vomiting

diarrhoea

paralysis and respiratory failure and, in severe cases, death.

It said so far there were no notifications of associated illness but advised anyone who does get sick after eating shellfish from the warning area to phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately.

It also advised anyone affected to contact their nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.

As for shellfish sold in shops and supermarkets or exported, it is subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by NZFS to ensure they are safe to eat.