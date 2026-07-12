Arrest after early-morning brawl at bar

PHOTO: ODT FILES

One person is facing charges after an early-morning brawl at a central Auckland bar that saw seven initially arrested.

Police were called to the bar on Karangahape Rd about 12.30am today and one person was arrested at that time.

A short time later, police said they were called again after reports of more fighting.

The bar's management told officers they would be closing the bar due to the amount of fights.

Police estimated about 500 people were inside at the time, with additional officers brought in to manage the crowd as they left.

Seven people were arrested, however six were subsequently released without charge.

The remaining person was charged with assaulting police.