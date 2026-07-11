Saturday, 11 July 2026

Police looking at footage after claim man punched

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    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    Police are investigating after a man was allegedly punched in the head during an arrest in Hamilton.

    The footage, uploaded to social media, shows a man being pulled behind a car by police while others watch on.

    Moments later, he appears to be hit in the face by an officer standing beside him.

    A woman can be heard telling the man to resist.

    Waikato District Commander Superintendent Scott Gemmell said a complaint had been made, and police were taking a closer look at the circumstances.

    This story was first published on rnz.co.nz

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