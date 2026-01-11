Roads flooded, trees down in South as North swelters

A car left abandoned in floodwaters on Mt Aspiring Rd. Photo: QLDC

Strong winds and heavy rain around the South Island have flooded roads and brought down multiple trees and powerlines, causing road closures and delays.

In a social media post, Queenstown Lakes District Council said there was localised flooding and trees down around the resort.

Mount Apsiring Road, Greenstone Road and Paradise Road were all thought to be affected by the flooding and crews were busy cleaning up and clearing roads of debris.

Mount Aspiring Road, which was closed earlier at Glenfinnian Bluffs due to a car being left abandoned in a flooded area, reopened at 3.35pm.

In Oamaru, a large tree was blown over next to a children's playground in Oamaru Public Gardens, prompting Waitaki District Council to close the park for the rest of the day.

A fallen tree at Oamaru Public Gardens. Photo: WDC

Clutha District Council has closed the Mt Cooee Landfill due to strong winds

It is another day of wild weather for many around the country, with warnings of high temperatures, strong winds and heavy rain.

Napier has already reached 37.1 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Hastings is also forecast to hit that mark, as a wave of heat - and heat warnings - spreads across the country.

But several warnings for rain and strong winds are also in place, particularly in the South Island.

Most of Westland, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, were under orange-level heavy rain warnings until 9am Sunday, as were the Westland ranges and headwaters of the Canterbury lakes until 9pm.

Strong wind has already knocked over trees and powerlines, closing State Highway 94 (Milford Rd). The route reopened at about 10.30am.

There are also partial blockages due to fallen trees on SH73 in Canterbury and SH6 on the West Coast.

Orange-level strong-wind warnings were in place overnight for much of inland and high-country Canterbury, and they took effect at 3am for Marlborough, and at 6am for much of the Wellington region, where severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places were forecast.

Thundery rain was possible in the Buller/Grey districts, while Westland and Fiordland could expect "rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms".

Rain and scattered showers were forecast to fall in Otago and Southland, where a strong wind watch has been issued until 1pm with possible thunderstorms in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Heat alerts, first introduced in 2021, were in place for various locations, including Whangārei, Whitianga, Tauranga, Whakatāne, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Napier, Blenheim, Kaikōura, Christchurch and Timaru.

Hastings however had the highest forecast peak of 37C in the afternoon, down one degree from the 38C forecasters previously predicted.

That would still exceed 2025's peak 35.6 degrees, recorded in Kawerau on 7 December.

Hastings Deputy Mayor Michael Fowler said people should avoid spending too much time in the sun.

"Keep out of the heat, keep hydrated, look after your neighbours, look after your pets."

The district council had taken measures to prepare for the heat. It had closed Te Mata Park and told staff and contractors to avoid work that could create sparks - but residents also needed to ensure they were prepared to deal with near record temperatures, he said.

"Hastings used to get very excited about a 35C heat. Well this is going to be more than that... People need to be absolutely vigilant about this and take it seriously."

The top of the North Island - including Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and the East Cape - would be "fine and warm" with "patchy morning fog and cloud about Auckland and Northland", MetService said.

The lower half of the North Island would have "cloudy periods. Showers about the Tararua Range, and a few elsewhere in the evening. Northwest gales for Wellington and Wairarapa."

"Avoid lighting outdoor fires or doing any activities that may cause sparks or heat, and ensure any previous fires are fully extinguished," Fire and Emergency said in a warning on its website.

- Allied Media/RNZ