Children give thanks to lunch team

Te Pākihi o Maru principal Stacey Honeywill and pupil Osai Tukumoeatu, 11, presented The Kitchen owners Brony and Steve Pozzobon with thank-you cards and flowers at a special assembly at the school this week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Te Pākihi o Maru showed its appreciation to the school’s lunch provider this week.

The Oamaru primary school held a special assembly on Monday to thank The Kitchen after the Oamaru company lost the government contract to provide lunches to the school.

The Ministry of Education has chosen new school lunch providers to start in the new year.

Te Pakihi o Maru students presented owners Brony and Steve Pozzobon with thank-you cards and flowers at the assembly.

The company has been providing the school lunches for the last four years and loved being involved, Mrs Pozzobon said.

"It’s been fabulous. It’s been nice having all the involvement with the schools so it’s a bit sad."

She said being a smaller company with only a handful of schools to provide for, they could be a lot more flexible around timings and what was on offer.

The couple have been involved in feeding school children for a decade.

They ran the canteen at Oamaru Intermediate School before becoming its school lunch provider and eventually branching out to three other schools.

"The teachers have all been fantastic and great to deal with," Mrs Pozzobon said.

The company had been great for the school, Te Pākihi o Maru principal Stacey Honeywill said.

"The quality of food that we’ve had from these guys is fantastic. The kids eat them everyday.

"They actually go above and beyond to make sure that what’s getting delivered is something that our kids will eat, not just a delivery of mass-produced meals."

The company made a wide variety of food — from sandwiches, rolls and wraps to pasta, wedges and pizza.

Te Pakihi o Maru pupil Osai Tukumoeatu said his favourites were the sandwiches and the wraps.