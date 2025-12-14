Final beams placed for bridge construction

Mayor Melanie Tavendale at the Kakanui bridge construction site. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Construction of the new Kakanui bridge is ahead of schedule but so is a six-week closure of the old bridge.

Ahead of schedule and under budget, the replacement of the 126-year-old timber Kakanui Bridge hit another milestone recently — the placing of the final two beams, meaning that all 42 of them are now in place and the next stages can begin.

"This bridge replacement project is ahead of time and under budget, and you don’t get much better than that," Waitaki District Mayor Melanie Tavendale said.

"The team have been working long hours, and on weekends and seeing the final beams placed is massive, and I look forward to it opening next year.

"Thanks to the Kakanui community for their support, interest and co-operation while we deliver this important upgrade."

Project manager Mike Harrison said it was a major milestone, marking entering the final part of construction with the planned services and road-cut in starting next year.

To transfer the water, waste and fibre connections to the ducting on the replacement bridge, as well as cut-in the road on either side to join with the abutments, the existing Kakanui Bridge will need to be closed to vehicle traffic for up to six weeks.

The new road alignment for the bridge approach is being built over the top of the existing road, meaning the old bridge cannot remain open during the work, which will involve excavation of the existing road, raising the new road 1.5m above the existing level on both approaches.

The 126-year-old Kakanui bridge is being replaced. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

The closure is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, and will run until Wednesday, March 25.

"Pedestrians can continue to use the bridge and emergency services will also have access to cross the bridge when necessary," a WDC spokesperson said.

"Whitestone Contracting, who is doing this essential work, has already contacted Kakanui School, local shops and other community groups.

"It will also be using traffic management stop/go and signalling where possible to limit the full closure.

" It is possible that work will be completed ahead of schedule.

"Once the work is completed, the new bridge will be open to traffic, although a formal ceremony will take place later in 2026.

"The old Kakanui Bridge was named the Victoria Bridge when it opened in 1899. It was the second bridge across the river at that location, built from imported Australian hardwood. It has 15 cross-braced wooden piers in the river, which have often caused issues with slash buildup during heavy rain events.

"The bridge has reached the end of its useful life, and a higher, concrete bridge has been installed to guard against climate change and flood events.

"Its replacement, delivered by Concrete Structures NZ Ltd and funded through a Waitaki District Council partnership with NZTA, will be a single-lane bridge with six round concrete piers in the river. It will have a wider pedestrian and cycle path than the existing bridge, and a higher weight limit than the current bridge.

"The existing bridge will be deconstructed later in 2026, with more details on that to be released once a contract for the work has been agreed."

Access during closure