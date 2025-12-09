Restored reindeer prancing in parade

The restored reindeer take pride of place with Santa in Waimate’s Christmas parade on Sunday. PHOTO: SHARYN CAIN

Waimate's Christmas parade shone a little brighter on Sunday thanks to the triumphant return of Santa’s full team of reindeer — restored from near ruin after a painstaking, community-led rescue.

Last year’s parade featured just one reindeer. This year, four pranced alongside Santa’s sleigh, their transformation the result of local artist Viv Hansen’s "daunting" two-month restoration effort after Positive Waimate discovered the damaged herd in a shed, destined for the tip.

"They were rapidly falling apart, with hooves and legs missing, plus an antler," Ms Hansen said.

Positive Waimate chairwoman Mandy Tangney approached her in early October to save them.

"One by one I worked long hours not knowing where to start, replacing limbs and ears. Over the weeks, they gradually started looking better."

The reindeer were so large she had to lie them on a trestle to reach their undersides. She rebuilt their bodies with clay and filler, used six large pots of paint and finished each with hand-made harnesses trimmed with bells. Her husband, Dave, crafted stands to secure them for the parade.

"It was worth it for the kids.

"I thoroughly enjoyed their transformation. I’d do it again," she said.

The reindeer’s origins remain a mystery; they were donated anonymously.

Positive Waimate treasurer Ina de Paauw-Fontein said the upgrade marked a turning point for the parade.

"For years, the Positive Waimate Christmas Parade didn’t have any reindeer in our parade, nor a sleigh. We used special cars, little carriages and once even a flat-bed truck."

A borrowed set in 2024 sparked ambitions to create a permanent one. After securing the damaged reindeer, the group enlisted Ms Hansen — known for restoring "anything remotely restorable" — and set about building a sleigh of their own.

A donor, Mark Bleeker, funded some of the materials, while the Waimate MenzShed constructed the sleigh, powered by "loads of muffins". Local businesses donated metal railings and carpet to take Santa’s sleigh "from basic to posh", Ms de Paauw-Fontein said.

Ms Hansen said it all added up to something magical.

andrew.ashton@odt.co.nz