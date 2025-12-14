Sunday, 14 December 2025

Nativity scenes bring in visitors, enthusiasts

    By Jules Chin
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago
    Oliver and Laorette Gapany, of Switzerland, stand by the oldest pop-up cultural nativity scene at...
    Oliver and Laorette Gapany, of Switzerland, stand by the oldest pop-up cultural nativity scene at the St Luke’s Church display. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN
    St Luke’s Church member Cath Wallace was inspired by a knitted nativity display she saw in a...
    St Luke’s Church member Cath Wallace was inspired by a knitted nativity display she saw in a church in Hereford in the United Kingdom and when she returned to New Zealand in 2024 she made this knitted display.
    A handmade advent calendar by Gillian Lynch was part of the cultural nativity display.
    A handmade advent calendar by Gillian Lynch was part of the cultural nativity display.
    The box for the oldest Christmas manger set in the St Luke’s Church nativity display.
    The box for the oldest Christmas manger set in the St Luke’s Church nativity display.

    A knitted display, a hand-made advent calendar and a three-dimensional lithograph were all part of St Luke’s Christmas nativity display last week.

    The first living nativity scene, attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi, occurred in 1223 in the Italian town of Greccio.

    St Luke’s Anglican Church vicar Rev Andrea McDougall said people’s warden and church committee member Gillian Lynch initiated the annual project that exhibits nativity displays from many countries around the world.

    "She just wanted to invite people to explore something of the Christmas story," she said.

    The oldest pop-up nativity scene was a vintage concordia Christmas manger set from the 1950s, depicting the Christmas story in three-dimensional lithograph in the St Luke’s Church nativity display.

    Ms McDougall said Joan Woodgate, who donated this to the church, used to babysit former St Luke’s vicar Archdeacon The Ven Bernard Wilkinson.

    "So that obviously dates it a little," she said.

    Archdeacon Wilkinson said if Joan were alive today she would have been 115.

    Nativity display assistant Rita Kerk said the display had visitors from all around the world.

    "We had a lot of people coming through from Switzerland, China, Australia and all over the world."

    Ms Lynch also made a handmade advent calendar that was part of the cultural nativity displays.

    Ms Kerk said she happily won the calendar in a church fundraiser raffle.

    Oamaru Mail