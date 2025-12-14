Warning to avoid grebe nests

A crested grebe nesting with chicks. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Campers and boaties around Lake Benmore are being asked to look out for the crested grebes (pūteketeke) this summer, after reports from the public that nests were being disturbed at the Ohau C campground.

The campground is a popular summer destination for campers and those launching boats in Lake Benmore.

Department of Conservation senior biodiversity ranger Jen Schori said there were significantly more nests around the lakeshore this year compared with last year and they were very close to the campground facilities.

"We need people to be much more aware when out naturing of where these birds are nesting. We will be putting up signs around the lakeshore before the busy Christmas holiday period asking people to watch out for pūteketeke.

"What’s super inspiring is a very keen member of the public took the time to send us some detailed photos of where the nests are around the lake.

Crested grebe (pūteketeke) nests (arrowed) can be found around the shore of Lake Benmore, near campers at the OhauC campground.

"We will put these on our website, and it would be awesome if anyone going to the lake could use these as a guide and look out for pūteketeke.

"One of the things we really want to reinforce to people this summer is just take a moment and be aware of what’s around you. It’s a small way you can protect vulnerable species."

Ms Schori said there were actions boaties and locals could take, including driving boats slowly into the shoreline to reduce wake and disturbance, checking the shoreline before pulling into shore, keeping dogs on leads and under control when out walking, and observing pūteketeke from a distance.

She also noted it was an offence under the Wildlife Act to disturb native species.

Crested grebes are considered nationally vulnerable and were once found throughout New Zealand. Now they are only found in the South Island, living on lakes. They require vegetation around the lake margins for nesting and shelter from rough weather.

At least 100 South Island lakes once had grebes, but they have been in decline in Marlborough, the West Coast and in Fiordland. Only Canterbury and Otago remain as strongholds.

The grebe became famous during the Bird of the Century competition when US TV host John Oliver dressed up as one on his TV show and talked about the bird’s unusual habit of eating small feather bones to induce vomiting, its mating rituals and its spikey head feathers.

— Allied Media