Town jam-packed for fruity festival

Strawberries, hot dogs, churros, plants and wares ... you name it, Waimate Strawberry Fare had it.

About 14,000 people attended Saturday’s festival in Seddon Square and William Boland Park, where there was all-day entertainment and stalls.

Strawberries have been grown in the district since 1880 and the industry is still an important contributor to the Waimate economy.

Waimate Berries owner Katie Beemster said punnets of strawberries were sold out by 11.30am.

"We have sold hundreds and hundreds of tonnes of strawberries in 400-500g lots," she said.

It had also sold fruit ice-cream and berries on a stick with marshmallows, which were popular with visitors.

There were fewer berry growers in 2025.

"About 15 or 20 years ago there was heaps of groups; now, there’s about two of us — Caithness Farm and us, and Hook Old School are a small group," Mrs Beemster said.

Briar Craig and Kayla Proudfoot, of Waimate, were proudly dressed in strawberry costumes handing out berry stickers to the crowd.

Briar said they enjoyed making it a "fun and joyful day" for attendees.

While locals and people from all across the district come for the berries, other festival foods were also on offer.

The Waimate Lions food truck had sold 150 hot dogs by mid-morning alone.

The main focus of the fun was the gazebo stage, where musicians and performers including The Heavy Feathers, Rainbow Rosalind, Paul Klass, Graham Keen and Henare Matena kept the crowd entertained, as well as roving performer "Mr Heaphy" with his acrobatic stilt walking.

Carnivorous Plant Nurseries owner Ross Taylor said he had been coming to the fare for a decade and it was always great.

"It always is; this one is always a good one. I love it," he said.