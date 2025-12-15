Monday, 15 December 2025

Town jam-packed for fruity festival

    By Jules Chin
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago
    In the Christmas Grotto were Mrs Claus with (back row) Linda and Martin Cole, of Waimate with...
    In the Christmas Grotto were Mrs Claus with (back row) Linda and Martin Cole, of Waimate with their grandsons (front left to right) Marshall, 8, Hudson, 11, and Fletcher Blair, 15. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN
    Strawberry performers Briar Craig, 15 (left), and Kayla Proudfoot, 16, have fun with stilt walker...
    Strawberry performers Briar Craig, 15 (left), and Kayla Proudfoot, 16, have fun with stilt walker Mr Heaphy.
    Timaru Army Cadets Georgia Winter, 14 (left), and Lena Bosscher, 14, helped with parking control.
    Timaru Army Cadets Georgia Winter, 14 (left), and Lena Bosscher, 14, helped with parking control.
    Elizabeth Hamilton, 6, of Waimate in front of the North Otago Highland pipe band at the Waimate...
    Elizabeth Hamilton, 6, of Waimate in front of the North Otago Highland pipe band at the Waimate Strawberry Fare. 
    Naiomi Walton, 10, of Duntroon attempts the climbing ladder while her family watch on. Naiomi...
    Naiomi Walton, 10, of Duntroon attempts the climbing ladder while her family watch on. Naiomi said her favourite thing at the fare was the ‘‘butterfly lady’’ Rainbow Rosalind and the dancing.
    Yohan Celab, 6, of Waimate enjoys the snappy traps, that she said she also saw on Youtube,  at...
    Yohan Celab, 6, of Waimate enjoys the snappy traps, that she said she also saw on Youtube,  at the Carnivorous Plant Nurseries stall.
    Waimate Berries stall helpers Colby Lane, 11 (left) and Taiga Mahu, 12, hold the last punnet of...
    Waimate Berries stall helpers Colby Lane, 11 (left) and Taiga Mahu, 12, hold the last punnet of strawberries at Waimate Strawberry Fare.
    Performer Rainbow Rosalind brings bubbles to the fare much to the delight of the children.
    Performer Rainbow Rosalind brings bubbles to the fare much to the delight of the children.
    Jeanette Reid, of Oamaru, won her knitted friend in a raffle at the Women’s Institute stall.
    Jeanette Reid, of Oamaru, won her knitted friend in a raffle at the Women’s Institute stall.

    Strawberries, hot dogs, churros, plants and wares ... you name it, Waimate Strawberry Fare had it.

    About 14,000 people attended Saturday’s festival in Seddon Square and William Boland Park, where there was all-day entertainment and stalls.

    Strawberries have been grown in the district since 1880 and the industry is still an important contributor to the Waimate economy.

    Waimate Berries owner Katie Beemster said punnets of strawberries were sold out by 11.30am.

    "We have sold hundreds and hundreds of tonnes of strawberries in 400-500g lots," she said.

    It had also sold fruit ice-cream and berries on a stick with marshmallows, which were popular with visitors.

    There were fewer berry growers in 2025.

    "About 15 or 20 years ago there was heaps of groups; now, there’s about two of us — Caithness Farm and us, and Hook Old School are a small group," Mrs Beemster said.

    Briar Craig and Kayla Proudfoot, of Waimate, were proudly dressed in strawberry costumes handing out berry stickers to the crowd.

    Briar said they enjoyed making it a "fun and joyful day" for attendees.

    While locals and people from all across the district come for the berries, other festival foods were also on offer.

    The Waimate Lions food truck had sold 150 hot dogs by mid-morning alone.

    The main focus of the fun was the gazebo stage, where musicians and performers including The Heavy Feathers, Rainbow Rosalind, Paul Klass, Graham Keen and Henare Matena kept the crowd entertained, as well as roving performer "Mr Heaphy" with his acrobatic stilt walking.

    Carnivorous Plant Nurseries owner Ross Taylor said he had been coming to the fare for a decade and it was always great.

    "It always is; this one is always a good one. I love it," he said.

     