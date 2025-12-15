Resilience group wants to help CDC

Clinton-Clydevale Community Resilience Group spokesman Chris Comer talks at the Clutha District Council’s public forum during the council’s inaugural business meeting. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A sparsely populated part of South Otago is taking steps to ensure it is better able to cope with future civil emergencies in the wake of October’s destructive storms.

Clinton-Clydevale Community Resilience Group spokesman Chris Comer attended the Clutha District Council public forum during its inaugural business meeting in Balclutha on Thursday to seek the council’s support for the new group’s activities.

Mr Comer said the group formed four months ago, before the most recent event that left hundreds of homes cut off and without electricity and water for several days.

He said the October event simply reflected the reality of living in a rural area where bad weather or other unexpected civil emergencies could cut people off rapidly.

The Clinton-Clydevale area was about 2000sqkm in size, but home to just 2000 people, meaning communities needed to be prepared in advance, he said.

"The recent event was a good example of why we wanted to establish this group, which has been discussed for some time," he said.

"We’re exposed to severe weather, flooding, earthquake, and water and power outages, and residents need to be self-sufficient for 72 hours or longer. We’re seeking to build genuine community resilience with this hub and its activities."

Mr Comer said the group drew on existing expertise and would work within current civil defence structures to co-ordinate volunteers, activate back-up systems during adverse events and participate in recovery efforts.

"Although the communities are widespread and dispersed, our strength lies in the wide-ranging skillsets of our residents.

"Initially, we want to establish communication channels, map resources and identify gaps that need to be filled."

Although the group was not seeking funding from the council, the council’s endorsement would help it seek grant funding from elsewhere, he said.

Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin, presiding over his first full council meeting, said although he supported the group’s intentions, it was too early to provide a formal endorsement.

"We need to see where this will fit within overall emergency management in Otago. We appreciate what you’re trying to do and it will feed into a wider conversation I’m having with [the Department of Internal Affairs] at present."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz