Auckland yacht cruises to win

Start of the first Sanders Cup yacht race, Otago Harbour. — Otago Witness, 2.3.1926

Avalon, the new Auckland 14-footer, registered an easy victory in the first race of the 1926 Sanders Cup contest, sailed on Otago Harbour yesterday morning.

The race was sailed in light and fluky winds, which veered to all points of the compass. The Auckland boat was skilfully handled by Joe Patrick, and she was always moving when the other boats were practically becalmed at various stages of the race.

Avalon was the last boat to cross the line, but within 10 minutes she had sailed through the whole fleet. She quickly established a big lead, and the issue was thereafter never in doubt. She increased her lead the further she sailed, and crossed the finishing line 9min 50sec in the lead of Betty.

When Avalon crossed the line Patrick and his crew were greeted with loud cheers. The victory was a popular one.

The second race will be sailed this morning.

Failing to master equality

The New Zealand Educational Institute has for some time been giving careful consideration to the practice of several education boards of advertising for a head master in cases where the regulations do not require that the position should be filled by a male teacher. This practice has the effect of excluding women teachers from many of the highest positions in the service,

notwithstanding the fact that probably three-fourths of the teachers in the service are women. A letter was received by the Auckland Education Board from the Institute's solicitor stating it was intended to test the question by legal proceedings, and the institute wished to afford the boards concerned an opportunity of justifying the course adopted by them. The general principle

of the Act, the letter stated, was that a board should select for appointment or transfer the candidate highest on the graded list of teachers, and if that candidate were a woman she was entitled under the Act to be appointed to the position.

Did miners keep garden diaries?

The success of apricot trade of the Central and Roxburgh today is largely built on the experimental plantings of the old miners. It was they who proved of what the soil and climate were capable. Some of the present trees are over 50 years old, and are still healthy and vigorous. What is lacking, however in many cases, is that little connecting link between the trees which

are, and the early history of those trees, such as, “Where did the trees come from? On what stocks were they worked? And, not the least important, what of the trees which failed —which did not make good? What varieties were they? What stocks were they worked on? What were the apparent reasons for the failures? Remember that there is as much to be learned from the

records of failures as from those of successes. Yet, while the latter are likely to be kept in everlasting remembrance, the others, with all they imply, are often lost, and it is left for the next generation to go over exactly the same series of experiments and experiences as did the pioneers.

Taxi shuffle

The General Committee of the City Council will recommend at the next meeting that the stand for taxi cars on the south side of Liverpool St be abolished, and also that the stand for taxi cars in Princes St at the Old Post Office be extended so that cars may stand in Liverpool St on the north side immediately below the hansom cab rank in the same street, all cars to stand

parallel with the kerb and to face in an easterly direction.

— ODT, 20.2.1926