Capping off another year at regalia hire service

Graduate Women Otago academic dress hire gown room manager Dr Jules Gross (left) with Cubby Michelle (centre) and Zak Lawrence Cavaney put returned clean regalia back on the rack, ready for the next University of Otago graduation ceremony. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The worst part of the job is doing "the sniff test" for "the smellies".

Graduate Women Otago academic dress hire gown room manager Dr Jules Gross said it was unpleasant, but someone had to do it.

And this past week, it has been hectic, not just for the sniffer, but everyone working in the academic dress hire rooms in the basement of the University of Otago Registry Building.

They sorted through more than 2000 graduation gowns during the week, when there were two graduations on Saturday, December 6, two more last Wednesday and another two last Saturday.

While it was extremely busy, Dr Gross said they had the process of handing out regalia, collecting it back in and preparing it to hand out again, down to a fine art.

Most of the gowns came back in good condition, but many did not, she said.

"Depending on where people have been for dinner, if they’ve still been wearing their hood, you can get some rather exotic food smells.

"We also get beer smells and heavy perfume.

"December’s always a little bit problematic too because it’s always pretty warm — sitting in the town hall, wearing a black gown can be quite hot.

"Any of what we call ‘the smellies’, get hung up out the back, and we do the sniff test, and if they’re sufficient to come back on to the rack to hand back out, then they do, but otherwise they could hang out there for six months, basically."

She said they had "a small army of staff" who did spot cleaning with a steam cleaner, ironing and some stitching if required.

"But very few actually get damaged because people are very careful with them.

"It’s not good to dry clean them, so now, during the summer break, we’ll just put them through a gentle wash in the washing machine."

She said the group operated a multi-text system, which could send text messages to those who did not return regalia by the expected time.

"We’ve only had two missing out of the 1500 hired from the last two graduations," she said.

Despite having to do sniff tests for "the smellies", it was a joyful job because she got to see graduands and their families at one of the most exciting times of their lives.

"It’s a really big deal. The excitement on their faces when they come in to get their regalia is really rewarding.

"And particularly when you get guys who come in and they’ll be like, ‘oh, you know, Mum’s making me graduate’.

"Then when you put the gown around them, you can literally see their chests puff out and I’m like, ‘You should be proud’. This is a really proud moment."

Asked if she felt sorry for them the next day when they returned the regalia with a major hangover, she simply said, "no".

"Let’s just say, we often get a lot of mums and dads returning regalia on the day after."

She said Graduate Women Otago ran the academic dress business as a charity. All of the proceeds from all of the hires went to scholarships and grants for people in the community.

Now that another academic year was over, staff in the basement would be able to breathe a little more fresh air.

The next graduation would not be held until May next year, she said.