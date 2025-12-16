Man in court after wave of Dunedin arson attacks

The fire-damaged house in Lees St, Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man allegedly behind a spate of Dunedin fires, including a blaze at a derelict former hospital, will remain in prison for now.

Andrew Magnus Healey, 48, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon facing five charges of arson, four of which were laid today.

No pleas were entered to the charges and counsel Andrew Dawson said there would be no application for bail until he had further assessed the evidence against his client.

The first of the fires took place on November 14 when crews were called to Glamis Hospital, a former rest home in Montpellier St, which was abandoned in 2011 and has since become a hotspot for vandalism.

Senior Station Officer Simon Smith, of Dunedin, said seven appliances and support vehicles — including an aerial appliance — as well as 30 firefighters battled the blaze.

An hour later, fire staff rushed to a Lees St fire, also allegedly caused by Healey throwing “Molotov cocktails” through a window.

Firefighters battle the blaze allegedly set by Healey at Glamis Hospital. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Nearby residents had to be evacuated as firefighters fought to control the flames.

Healey allegedly set fire to a Department of Conservation port-a-loo the same day.

Three days later, he is accused of the arson of a vacant commercial building in Harrow St, which resulted in six appliances attending.

There were initial concerns there may be people inside but the property was later confirmed to be empty.

An hour later, Healey allegedly set fire to a stand of trees outside the Otago Pistol Club in Waldronville.

The defendant will be back in court next month.