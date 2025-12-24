Drunk driver crashes through fence, into property - police

A Dunedin man got a rude awakening when he went outside his house to find a car crashed in his yard and the driver sauntering away.

The Queens Dr, South Dunedin resident was woken up at 2.05am this morning after hearing a loud "bang" ring out from outside his home, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

He went outside to investigate, and found a car crashed into the front of his house.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, then got out of the car and walked off.

He was followed by the residents of the home while they called police.

Police found the man on Andersons Bay Rd.

Snr Sgt Bond said officers found out the man, who was allegedly drunk, was driving his friend's car down the road when he lost control and crashed into a parked car.

That parked car was then shunted into another parked car.

The man’s car then ended up smashing through the resident’s fence and into the front of the property.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1006mcg — over four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Police also discovered the man had bail conditions not to operate any vehicle with an alcohol level over 0mcg.

However the man elected for the blood sample to be taken.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

