Climbers' bodies found on 'bucket list' Fiordland peak

Police said recovering the bodies was a "difficult and technical" process. Photo: NZ Police

The bodies of two missing climbers have been recovered from a "bucket list" destination in Fiordland National Park.

Police were notified about 7:40pm on Saturday that the two were missing, when another climbing party activated a beacon after the pair failed to return from their intended route.

One of the pair was found dead, but access was difficult due to the deteriorating weather on Saturday evening, Sergeant Alun Griffiths said.

On Sunday, police and Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue specialists returned to the scene and found the second person dead as well.

He said the recovery of the bodies was a "difficult and technical" process.

One of the climbers was an Australian citizen, and the second was a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, residing in Australia.

Sgt Griffiths said the north buttress of Sabre Peak, where the bodies were found, is a 500m-long route and is on the bucket list of many climbers.

He wished to thank the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, RCCNZ, Heliworks and Southern Lakes Helicopters in what was a "complex and challenging recovery".

"This is a result nobody wanted, and our thoughts are with their families.

“Police are in contact with the families and are offering the necessary support.”

The formal identification process is under way, and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

