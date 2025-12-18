Climber killed in Fiordland 'died doing something he loved'

Connor Scott McKenzie died while climbing in Fiordland at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

The family of one of the climbers who died in Fiordland at the weekend say there is some solace for them "in that he lived life to its fullest and died doing something he loved".

The men were named earlier this week as 28-year-old Connor Scott McKenzie, a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, and 23-year-old Australian citizen Tanmay Shetankumar Bhati.

Both men lived in Australia.

They died on the north buttress of Sabre Peak, which was described by officials as a "bucket list" climbing destination.

One of the men was found dead on Saturday before weather caused search efforts to be suspended. The other man was found dead on Sunday when the search resumed.

In a statement today the family of Scott McKenzie said he was a "well-centred, kind man, loved by all".

His father had recently said: "If wealth was measured in the number and quality of people you have as friends, then my son was rich."

The statement detailed a family upbringing involving much travel, owing to his parents running international schools "all over the world, living with Connor and his sister Abby on five continents".

Scott McKenzie started climbing at an early age and "developed a passion for going where most wouldn't, to see things that most hadn't".

"After completing various climbing courses, he taught other climbers rope safety and improved his skill during challenging climbs.

"Although it’s devastating for all Connor's family and friends, there is some solace in that he lived life to its fullest and died doing something he loved."

The family thanked police and all those involved in the search and "what had been an extremely difficult recovery".