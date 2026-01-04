'Shocked and deeply saddened': Tributes flow for Jules Radich

Jules Radich served one term as Dunedin's mayor. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin city councillor and former mayor Jules Radich has died.

He had been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a heart attack yesterday.

Mr Radich, 71, died peacefully about 12.50pm today, surrounded by family, the Dunedin City Council said.

His family requested privacy.

Mr Radich was elected as a councillor in 2019 and, after one term on the council, he defeated Aaron Hawkins for the Dunedin mayoralty in 2022.

He lost the mayoralty last year, but was elected as a councillor.

During his mayoralty, Mr Radich was both praised and criticised for his advocacy about construction of the new Dunedin hospital.

In the end, a result was secured from the government that was generally considered acceptable.

"Thank goodness, we’re getting the full structure," Mr Radich said in January last year.

He pushed unsuccessfully for reinstatement of groynes at St Clair Beach.

He advocated for the state highway one-way system through Dunedin to be retained, and it was.

Mayor 'shocked and deeply saddened'

In a statement this afternoon, Mayor Sophie Barker said she was "shocked and deeply saddened" at the sudden death.

"Jules was a much appreciated, valued and dedicated member of our Council who I deeply admired for his service to our community.

"Jules served his first term as Dunedin City Council Councillor between 2019 and 2022 before being elected the 59th Mayor of Dunedin. He served as Mayor until October 2025 and was then reappointed as a City Councillor.

"Jules’s mayoralty will be remembered for his unstinting dedication to the Southern Hospital. Under his leadership the city held a protest march, the nurses’ petition was presented at Parliament, and ‘Cliff’ the ambulance drummed up support from around the region.

"The end result – that all eleven floors of the inpatients building are being built on the former Cadbury site as promised – is due in no small measure to Jules’s tireless advocacy.

"Jules's dedication and love for to Dunedin was immense and he always had the city’s best interests at heart. He will be remembered for his many and varied contributions to our city, including to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary, the Dunedin Art Society and the business community.

"As Councillor Radich was a sitting Councillor, a by-election will now be triggered. More details will be provided next week.

"For now, our thoughts, deepest love and sympathies are with Jules's family and friends, and the city’s flags fly at half mast in honour of a respected colleague, leader and friend."

Other Southern leaders and fellow councillors have paid tribute to Mr Radich.

Cr Steve Walker

"I heard the sad news about Jules after a long day riding our bikes north of Kaikōura.

"Despite him and I crossing swords on many an occasion and the infamous 'demotion' of Cr Benson-Pope and myself, I fully respected the difficulty he faced when making decisions as a Mayor - a horribly thankless task!

"I have passed on my deepest condolences to Pam and her extended family at what must be a horrible time."

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary

"I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jules Radich earlier today.

"He made a meaningful contribution to the south side of our city, particularly through his leadership in advancing the South Dunedin climate adaptation proposal to Government level — a vital piece of ongoing work for our community’s future in the face of climate change.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking

"Oh I'm really sad. Jules was always so open and approachable with me and I enjoyed discussing issues affecting Dunedin with him.

"And I saw him everywhere- not just at meetings but community events, walking at St Clair, having a coffee with Pam at Kiki Beware. He loved Dunedin and was so enthusiastic about our city and wanted the best for both the city and its residents.

"I'm also surprised - he was fit with his water polo and walks. Very sad for Pam and their daughter and wider whanau."

Cr Mandy Mayhem

"Today is a very sad day. I am in shock. We mourn a friend and workmate taken too soon. Someone I personally have known most of my life.

"And our recent ex Mayor, whom I sit next to at the council table. Moe mai rā e Jules."

Business South chief executive Mike Collins

"The business community is shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of former Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich.

"On behalf of businesses across the region, we extend our sincere condolences to Jules’ family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"Jules served Dunedin with commitment and a clear sense of purpose. During his time as Mayor, he engaged with the business community through periods of challenge and transition.

"He held a clear belief in the importance of supporting business growth and employment, recognising the importance of strong partnerships, and bringing his own experience and understanding of business and investment to his approach to leadership.

"His passing will be felt across Dunedin and the wider region."