Charges after fight at Cromwell campsite

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man is to appear in a Dunedin court after an assault on three people at a Central Otago campsite, police say.

Sergeant Regan Price, of Cromwell, said in a statement a fight took place at the Champagne Gully camping area about 10pm on Friday.

Police want to speak to anyone at the campsite in the Cromwell Gorge, to people who saw the incident and who have information or footage, he said.

Contact police through 105 either online or over the phone using reference number 260103/2900.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 33-year-old would appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow charged with assault, Sgt Price said.

- Allied Media