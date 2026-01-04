Truck carrying house ploughs into motorway overbridge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A truck carrying a small house has ploughed into an overbridge on an Auckland motorway, piling debris onto the road.
Police were called to the crash between the Papakura on-ramp and Manurewa and Takanini off-ramp just before 3.30pm.
Nobody was hurt.
Two lanes were initially shut down while debris was cleared on lanes heading north.
One of them has since re-opened, leaving one closed.
The Transport Agency says traffic in the area is very heavy, and drivers should allow extra time.