Sunday, 4 January 2026

Truck carrying house ploughs into motorway overbridge

    1. News
    2. National

    Debris blocks lanes on the Southern Motorway in Auckland. Photo: Supplied / NZTA Waka Kotahi
    Debris blocks lanes on the Southern Motorway in Auckland. Photo: Supplied / NZTA Waka Kotahi
    A truck carrying a small house has ploughed into an overbridge on an Auckland motorway, piling debris onto the road.

    Police were called to the crash between the Papakura on-ramp and Manurewa and Takanini off-ramp just before 3.30pm.

    Nobody was hurt.

    Two lanes were initially shut down while debris was cleared on lanes heading north.

    One of them has since re-opened, leaving one closed.

    The Transport Agency says traffic in the area is very heavy, and drivers should allow extra time.

    RNZ