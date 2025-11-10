Salmon stars as Ferns topple Scotland

Martina Salmon was named player of the match for the Silver Ferns against Scotland. Photo: Getty Images

The Silver Ferns started their Northern Tour with a comfortable 63-41 win over Scotland in Glasgow.

New Zealand won all four quarters and led 33-22 at half-time.

Amelia Walmsley and Martina Salmon were the shooters for the Ferns with Salmon shooting 33 goals from 37 attempts to be named player of the match.

She said it was a pleasing first up effort but there are plenty of things for the Silver Ferns to work on ahead of the second test.

"We just went out there and did our best, but we can lift it to a whole other level. Lots of mistakes and a lot of learnings to take into the next game," Salmon said.

"Just the finishing touches, balls that went out of court, little mistakes. We'll come together and figure out where we need to improve for the next game."

The test was New Zealand's first in Scotland since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Silver Ferns second and final test against Scotland is on Wednesday morning (NZT) at the same venue.

New Zealand then take on England in a three-test series starting in London on Sunday.