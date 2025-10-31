US guard lured by city, people

Paige Bradley is in her third season with the Southern Hoiho. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Being surrounded by good people makes a difference.

That has been one of the key reasons United States point guard Paige Bradley has been lured back to the Southern Hoiho for her third season.

"I think Dunedin’s really great as a city. I think it’s a hidden gem," Bradley said.

"But really the people is what brings me back.

"I just enjoy what they want to build here, and how people are genuinely interested in making this programme and the basketball and this community better, and giving it life and a possibility for the future.

"I just think what they have going on here is super awesome and I feel lucky to be a part of it."

Bradley has been a massive asset for the Hoiho across all three seasons as one of the leading point guards in the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa League.

She averages 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season and has been clutch from beyond the arc, shooting 50% from three-point range to sit second in the league.

She is also fourth in the league for assists and three-pointers made.

The Hoiho have started to click in recent rounds and went on a three-game winning streak.

After being down by 14 points at halftime against the Tokomanawa Queens last week, the Hoiho mounted a strong comeback to get within four at the third-quarter break.

Despite the fightback, the Hoiho eventually lost 88-76.

Bradley said there were always areas in which they could improve but she felt they were in a good spot heading into the back half of the season.

"We’re finding a little bit more rhythm and kind of understanding where each of us can be successful.

"Obviously, we still have stuff we can ... tidy up. But, I mean, if we were already there then it wouldn’t be the journey to get to the finals.

"I’m actually really excited and enjoying how much we are growing."

The Hoiho are home to the Mainland Pouākai tonight and will be wanting to get one back on their South Island rivals.

The Pouākai dispatched the Hoiho 121-83 in the opening game of the season, but the Hoiho have come a long way since then.

They have the same record of three wins, three losses, but the Pouākai sit third on the ladder on goal percentage.

Bradley said the Hoiho respected the Pouākai and would not be taking them lightly, but they needed to focus on their defence and own game.

"We’re pretty stoked to have our revenge game.

"We are a whole different team than what we were for round one.

"Nothing to lose, no fear, stick with our defence and have some fun at home, and show our fans why we’re out here playing and why we love being at home.

"It’ll be a good game. They’re a tough competitor but that’s what’s fun about it."