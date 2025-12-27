Letters to the Editor: marine reserves, cycling and the Hyde Hotel

Abundant sealife in the Goat Island marine reserve. Photo: Getty Images

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including expanding Otago's marine reserves, closing Maori Rd to all but cyclists, and the historic Hyde Hotel.

Finally, marine reserves, but more are required

It is just over 50 years since New Zealand’s first marine reserve was created at Goat Island and finally we are going to get a few in Otago. That is great news but two generations have missed out on the benefits of observing and studying abundant marine life in natural conditions.

Sadly, none of the proposed reserves are in accessible, sheltered locations where children and students can enjoy and learn about the sea. The most accessible is the proposed Ōrau reserve located on the exposed south coast of Dunedin, around the sewer outfall, but this is only available to explore a few days a year due to the wild nature of the coast. And the total area of Otago’s coast that will be protected is less than 4%. That’s a pittance.

Now, following the recently announced High Court decision regarding the controversial Te Umu Kōau proposal, we have the chance to renegotiate the location and expand its size to include sheltered waters in the lee of Shag Point. That would be a good outcome for everyone.

Andrew Penniket

Shag Point

Bicycle, bicycle

Oh to be young and fit and let our bicycles take us wherever we want on roads free of motorised traffic . . . dream on. For the majority of us of an older generation it's cars, buses, shank's pony, or stay at home.

Closing roads to all but cycles and foot traffic, as suggested for Maori Rd through the Town Belt — and no doubt potentially other roads through Dunedin's beautiful green spaces, much envied by other cities — is a ridiculous idea.

I travel this route to the city frequently and find it unusual to share the road with more than three other cars travelling one way or the other. After a day in the city the route is like a breath of fresh air.

How lucky are we to have this amenity, created by our city's pioneers for use and enjoyment of all, not just the fittest who seem to want our most scenic routes for themselves alone.

Lois Galer

Dunedin

It’s a mystery

Citing Christian doctrine, Francis Noordanus challenges Abdullah Drury's ecumenism at Christmas (Letters 19.12.25).

Scripture informs religious phenomenology, as does the Koran. The Nativity is about the birth of a Jewish child, greeted as messianic and considered a prophet by Islam. The Magi were Zoroastrian priests. Let's not silo mystery according to Christian imprimatur.

Alan Beck

Dunedin

Former owner backs newbies

Re your article on the Hyde Hotel (Opinion ODT 16.12.25) written by Jim Sullivan.

He should be recognised for his interest in recording many facts and statements in the Central Otago area. Well done Jim.

I was quite overcome by his writing and thanks for including my name in recognition for my previous effort in restoring the hotel. The article was very interesting and some facts were of a surprise to me.

The Lynch family he referred to had a family reunion at the hotel many years ago. It was around 2007. From far and wide they came and during that weekend, had a Celtic Cross placed in the old Hyde cemetery.

I congratulate the new owners Craig and Liz whom I met last Sunday to share experiences.

I admire their tenacity. They have a big task to get the business back up and running again to where I left it.

I wish them all the best for a successful, enjoyable, future experience.

Ngaire Sutherland

Previous owner, Hyde Hotel

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz