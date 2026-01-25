Hirst full of praise for Open winner

Harry Weeds (right), of Christchurch, beat Ryan Eggers, of Auckland, to claim the men’s singles title at the North Otago Tennis Open last weekend. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Despite less than perfect summer conditions in Oamaru, North Otago tennis still put on a show.

The North Otago Tennis Open was held at the Chelmer St courts last weekend.

After "a bit of a damp start" on the Saturday following rain the day before, the tournament was a big success, president Stu Hirst said.

"Things got under way probably a couple of hours late.

"It didn’t affect the draw at all. It just put a bit of a delay to the start and a bit of a later finish on the Saturday.

"The amount of talented people who entered was right up there. It was really good."

A full draw of 16 players entered in the men’s singles and the club also had an improvement on the numbers in the women’s singles entries from a year ago.

Mackenzie Phillips (left) beat Belinda Hirst in the women’s singles final before the Oamaru duo teamed up to win the women’s doubles.

Harry Weeds, from Cashmere in Christchurch, won the men’s singles title, beating Ryan Eggers, of Auckland.

"[He is] a very good, aggressive, attacking player and well deserved to win that," Hirst said of the Cantabrian.

"It’s the first time he’s come down and played in the tournament.

"He’s wanted to come for a while so he’s finally made it and loved it. He’ll be back again next year, he tells me".

Eggers and Gavin Mockford, of Dunedin, won the doubles final in a third set tie breaker 15-13.

"That was a nail-biter and I think both [pairs] had like four match points."

The women’s singles final was an all Oamaru affair as Mackenzie Phillips beat Belinda Hirst before the duo teamed up to win the women’s doubles.