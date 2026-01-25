12-year-old dies after Sydney shark attack

An Australian boy had died in hospital a week after being bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, in a series of attacks along the country's east coast.

Nico Antic, 12, was attacked on Sunday, January 18 as he and friends were jumping off rocks in Vaucluse, about 9km from Sydney's central business district.

He was pulled from the water by friends and taken to hospital with severe injuries to both legs and died yesterday.

"We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away," the family said in a statement.

"Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we'll remember him."

Dozens of beaches, including this one in Manly, were closed this week after shark attacks. Photo: Reuters

Dozens of beaches, including in Sydney, were closed this week after four shark attacks in two days, as heavy rains left waters murky and more likely to attract the animals.

In September last year, a surfer was killed by a large shark at Sydney's Long Reef beach.

Australia averages 20 shark attacks a year, fewer than three of them fatal, according to data from conservation groups.

Those numbers are dwarfed by drownings on the country's beaches.