Blast at US embassy in Norway

The US embassy in Oslo. Photo: Getty Images (file)

The US embassy in Oslo has been hit by an explosion, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police say.

A loud blast was heard near the embassy compound in western Oslo about 1am on Sunday (local time), and smoke was seen rising from the compound, eyewitnesses told local media.

"We've determined that an explosion hit the American embassy," police spokesperson Mikael Dellemyr told public broadcaster NRK, adding that it occurred at the entry to the consular section.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or who was involved, the Oslo police department said in a separate statement.

"The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons," the statement said.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.