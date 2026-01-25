New manager giving pro shop makeover

Stephen Walker is sprucing up the North Otago Golf Club pro shop. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

North Otago Golf Club’s pro shop is getting a facelift in more ways than one.

A new coat of paint and some new carpet are on the way to go with a new manager.

Stephen Walker has taken over running the shop and as a retired builder, he is doing most of the handy work himself.

He has been hard at work with with a paint brush and hoped to have all the interior walls done by the end of this weekend.

The carpet was also scheduled to be replaced and then the shop will have a sale to get rid of older stock before new equipment can be ordered.

North Otago Golf Club is the club in North Otago with a pro shop.

It sells shoes, clubs, balls, range finders and also offers maintenance such as re-gripping golf clubs.

The shop also acts as a reception area of sorts with it having a phone to take online bookings and also allowing players to pay green fees inside.