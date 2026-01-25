Meeting to share views on community shuttle trial

Oamaru-Palmerston community shuttle steering committee chairman Trevor Goodin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Oamaru-Palmerston community shuttle trial has been going "extremely well" and now the organisers are looking for feedback on how it can improve.

The steering committee behind the trial is holding a public meeting next Friday at 4pm at Freemasons lodge rooms.

The six-month trial — which began on November 4 — is almost at the halfway mark and this meeting was an opportunity for the public to have its say on the future of the service, committee chairman Trevor Goodin said.

"What we’re doing at the moment is only a trial for the summer months to see just how it looks and if there is actually a need for it.

"Once the trial is over, the intention was always to have a look at and make sure that there’s an ongoing service, but we need feedback from the community before we go to the next step and it’s better for the community to have a say."

The shuttle has been running three times a week and while he did not have numbers on how many people had used the service, "it certainly has been getting well used", Mr Goodin said.

"There are a lot of people using it.

"We have an eight-seater and a 12-seater [van] and we’ve had to take the 12-seater at times."

The types of people using the services was also very diverse.

"There are people sending teenagers down to their friends places and things like that, even on the stop offs along the way because we stop at Maheno, Herbert, Hampden and Moeraki, so there are people going from Oamaru to those places and we pick them up on the way back.

"We’ve had people going down to Dunedin and coming back on a different day, we’ve also had people go down to visit people in hospital."