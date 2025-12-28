Four arrested after 'mass disorder' on Auckland's K Road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people were arrested and one hospitalised after a mass brawl on central Auckland's Karangahape Rd early today.
Police said they received "multiple reports of a mass disorder and people fighting" just after 3.30am.
On arrival, they found and dispersed a crowd of about 50 people.
"One person was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital," police said in a statement to RNZ.
"Four people were arrested in relation to the disorder."