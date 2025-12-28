Sunday, 28 December 2025

Four arrested after 'mass disorder' on Auckland's K Road

    Karangahape Rd on a quieter day. Photo: The Detail/Tom Kitchin
    Four people were arrested and one hospitalised after a mass brawl on central Auckland's Karangahape Rd early today.

    Police said they received "multiple reports of a mass disorder and people fighting" just after 3.30am.

    On arrival, they found and dispersed a crowd of about 50 people.

    "One person was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital," police said in a statement to RNZ.

    "Four people were arrested in relation to the disorder."

    RNZ