'It's been horrific': Taurua energised by reinstatement

Noeline Taurua. Photo: Getty Images

Dame Noeline Taurua says her suspension from the Silver Ferns has been "horrific" and something she would never want to experience again.

Speaking to RNZ, Taurua described her "ordeal" after being stood down in September when an investigation found "significant issues" in the team environment.

She said finding out on October 25 that she had been reinstated by Netball New Zealand left her feeling energised, "like it's the beginning of game day".

"It's been horrific if I'm going to be honest but I'm happy to back as head coach of the Silver Ferns."

Taurua was reluctant to discuss what was at the heart of the players' complaints.

She said she had immediately engaged legal help after being suspended, describing it as a "tough process" and something she had never experienced in 25 years of coaching.

She said the public support had "blown me away" but she was always anxious to put her side of the story forward, having seen a lot written about her on mainstream and social media which wasn't always accurate.

Taurua missed the series' against South Africa and Australia, with the initial breakdown with players understood by RNZ to be because of concerns about the environment within the camp.

Since then Netball NZ and Dame Noeline reached an agreement for her to return to the role, with both parties agreeing to improve and support wellbeing and performance, including strengthening the player voice.

The Silver Ferns head to Scotland and England for their Northern Tour this week, but they'll be without their veteran coach.

Taurua said she would have dearly loved to be on the trip.