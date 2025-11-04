Police, fire truck shot at as 'fireworks battle' explodes in student quarter

Fireworks explode in the air during a confrontation between police and a group of men in Dunedin's student quarter last night. Photo: Jonathan McCabe

A group of men allegedly shot fireworks at police "causing a near miss" after also taking aim at a fire truck in Dunedin’s student quarter last night, police say.

Police were called to Castle St North at 9.50pm yesterday after receiving "multiple calls of about 50 males shooting fireworks at each other", Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A firetruck was also shot at with the pyrotechnics.

Officers spoke to the group about the fireworks but a 20-year-old man continued to behave disorderly, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested but released a short time later.

"Whilst police were returning to the patrol vehicle, a group of males intentionally shot fireworks in their direction, causing a near miss."

One of the men attempted to flee police, but was identified and later arrested for disorderly behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man, also a 20-year-old, was held in custody overnight and released this morning with a warning.

No-one appeared to have been hit by the fireworks, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He urged the public to be sensible with fireworks.

"They are explosives and can cause serious injuries, hence why the timeframe for selling them continues to be shorter and shorter each year."

Police at the scene of the fireworks battle in Dunedin student quarter last night. Photo: Supplied / Jonathan McCabe

University of Otago student Jonathan McCabe said he witnessed the "rakish fireworks battle" across Castle St while walking home from a friend’s house last night.

Crowds had gathered and at one point there were five police cars on the corner of Dundas St.

One house was hit leading to a fire large enough for a fire truck to arrive on the scene, Mr McCabe said.

"Students continued to aim fireworks at the truck upon arrival.

"Previous to this my friend witnessed some students shooting a firework at a car driving down the street."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed crews were dispatched to the North Dunedin area, just after 10pm last night, following reports of a house fire.

"There were reports of people in the street letting off fireworks."

A small fire was found inside a bedroom but it was out on arrival.

There was no indication to say it was as a result of or related to fireworks, the spokesman said.

